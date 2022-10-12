THANKS, DONALD!:

Another cause behind the recent surge is the realization that not only is America massively richer than most other destinations, but it also provides a potentially safe and welcoming passage. Most of those arriving on the border are requesting political asylum, and given the despotism and gross human rights violations of the Maduro regime, their cases must be examined and considered carefully. After Donald Trump broke off all diplomatic relations in 2019, the US does not recognize the Venezuelan government. This means that unless migrants hold citizenship elsewhere, authorities are legally unable to send them back.