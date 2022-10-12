October 12, 2022
NOW BLOW IT UP:
Leak Found In Key Oil Pipeline From Russia To Germany, Sabotage Not Suspected (Radio Liberty, 10/12/22)
PERN, the operator of the section of the pipeline in Poland where the leak was discovered, said in a statement on October 12 that the oil link has been partially shut."The cause of the incident is not known for the moment. Pumping in the affected line was immediately stopped. Line 2 of the pipeline is functioning normally," PERN said, adding that the leak was detected late on October 11.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 12, 2022 12:00 AM