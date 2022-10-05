SO IT'S ACHIEVING ITS PURPOSE:

In an address delivered virtually to the General Debate at the UN Human Rights Council held on Monday, the PRC expressed deep concern about the suffocating blockade of Gaza and lamented the critical economic conditions of its 2.1 million residents. [...]





"During these 15 years, the international community has spent an estimated $5.7 billion in Gaza just to help keep the population afloat in impossible conditions."





"Gaza has the potential to flourish through its own development, however, the blockade prevents it from doing so," it added, noting that Israel imposes a ban on importing building materials and restricts the use of 3G and 4G phone data among other things.





It quoted Oxfam's Country Director, Shane Stevenson, who recently said that "most of Israel's blockade restrictions are motivated by politics, not security." He added that the Palestinian families in Gaza "are being collectively and illegally punished."



