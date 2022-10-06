MAGA CHOSE AN INOPPURTUNE TIME TO TURN ON LIBERALISM:

Rumors of deep Ukrainian advances into Russian-controlled areas of Kherson, directly north of the Russian-occupied peninsula of Crimea, have been confirmed by pictures of victorious Ukrainian soldiers hoisting the Ukrainian flag above liberated villages. The Ukrainians have been advancing down the west bank of the Dnipro River, using the natural barrier of the waterway to secure their left flank, while threatening to encircle the Russian troops to their east. And their progress has been so rapid that pro-Russian voices on the global messaging service Telegram are in a state of total panic, begging any of their readers with a well-placed contact in the Russian military to immediately send air support, although none appears forthcoming. "We need aviation more than ever!" begged one Russian Telegram channel. "If anyone has access to command, send it to us!!!"





According to a conversation said to be between Russian soldiers intercepted by the SBU, Ukraine's domestic security service, the use of U.S.-supplied High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) has been as devastating in the south as it has been elsewhere along the frontline. One Russian soldier is allegedly recorded saying, "Here the legs are shaking. [The HIMARS] hits, the earth is shaking. Here, ours are all trembling." In another intercept, a Russian soldier calls his father back home encouraging him to avoid mobilization. Eight of his comrades, the soldier says, recently left a hospital in Kherson without arms and legs. And Ukrainian advances on the west bank of the Dnipro have now brought the majority of the Kherson Oblast within range of Ukraine's supremely accurate Western-supplied artillery, giving them a host of new Russian targets to destroy.