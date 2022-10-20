OUR TWO ANTI-LIFE PARTIES:

The partisan split in flu vaccine uptake has widened as the United States braces for what could be its worst flu season since the covid pandemic began.





A third of U.S. adults have gotten a flu shot this fall -- including 49 percent of Democrats and 22 percent of Republicans, according to a new Harris-Grid poll. Just over a quarter of adults do not plan to get the flu vaccine this year, the poll found, but that rises to 37 percent among Republicans. Thirty percent of adults said they will get the shot, and 9 percent are unsure.





Getting vaccinated against influenza did not used to be so polarizing, said Rupali Limaye, a behavioral scientist at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.