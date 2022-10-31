OUR JACOBINS:

They hate the establishment. They want to destroy the system. Meet the illiberal upstarts trying to remake conservatism. (Sam Adler-Bell, December 2, 2021, New Republic)

"Conservatism in 2021 means radicalism," announced Nate Hochman, a 23-year-old writer at National Review. Describing the posture of his political milieu, Hochman spoke with urgency and without pretense, less eager to impress than to be understood. "We have to think of ourselves as counterrevolutionaries or restorationists who are overthrowing the regime." He doesn't mean by violence, necessarily. "But ... there's not a lot left to conserve in the contemporary state of things. There are things that need to be destroyed and rebuilt."





If you're scandalized by the language of "counterrevolution" or surprised to hear a conservative talk about "destroying" things and "overthrowing" regimes, you probably haven't spent much time around right-wing college grads of late. [...]





Hochman has thick brown hair, with a disobedient cowlick in front, and large brown eyes. He wears a trim beard and--whenever possible--jeans and a flannel shirt. He looks like the kind of kid who would offer you granola at a trailhead. (And he might. He grew up in Oregon and loves to camp and hike; an overlap, he notes, between the far right and the far left in the Pacific Northwest is a love of roughing it outdoors.)* [...]



