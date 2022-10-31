October 31, 2022
ANOTHER SHOT AT NEO-LIBERALISM:
Brazil's Lula defeats Bolsonaro to become president again (MAURICIO SAVARESE and DIANE JEANTET, 10/31/22, Times of Israel)
With more than 99% of the votes tallied in the runoff vote, da Silva had 50.9% and Bolsonaro 49.1%, and the election authority said da Silva's victory was a mathematical certainty.It is a stunning reversal for da Silva, 77, whose 2018 imprisonment over a corruption scandal sidelined him from the 2018 election that brought Bolsonaro, a defender of conservative social values, to power.Da Silva is promising to govern beyond his leftist Workers's Party. He wants to bring in centrists and even some leaning to the right who voted for him for the first time, and to restore the country's more prosperous past. Yet he faces headwinds in a politically polarized society where economic growth is slowing and inflation is soaring.
He started out with great promise last time, but squandered it. Maybe this time he's serious.
