October 21, 2022
NEITHER PARTY IS PRO-LIFE:
Health department medical detectives find 84% of U.S. maternal deaths are preventable (APRIL DEMBOSKY, 10/21/22, KQED)
For several weeks a year, the work of nurse-midwife Karen Sheffield-Abdullah is really detective work. She and a team of other medical investigators with the North Carolina public health department scour the hospital records and coroner reports of new moms who died after giving birth.These maternal mortality review committees look for clues to what contributed to the deaths -- unfilled prescriptions, missed postnatal appointments, signs of trouble that doctors overlooked -- to figure out how many of them could have been prevented and how.The committees are at work in almost 40 states in the U.S. and in the latest and largest compilation of such data, released in September by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a staggering 84% of pregnancy-related deaths were deemed preventable.
