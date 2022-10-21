NEITHER PARTY IS PRO-LIFE:





For several weeks a year, the work of nurse-midwife Karen Sheffield-Abdullah is really detective work. She and a team of other medical investigators with the North Carolina public health department scour the hospital records and coroner reports of new moms who died after giving birth.





These maternal mortality review committees look for clues to what contributed to the deaths -- unfilled prescriptions, missed postnatal appointments, signs of trouble that doctors overlooked -- to figure out how many of them could have been prevented and how.



