October 21, 2022
MORE SOLYNDRAS, PLEASE:
DARPA changed technology. Now Renee Wegrzyn wants to bring the same innovation to medicine. (Bryan Walsh, Oct 20, 2022, Vox)
The way we'll know whether Renee Wegrzyn can be successful in her new job as the first director of the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H) is if she is allowed to fail.ARPA-H is a new federal agency focused on biomedical innovation that was made in the image of one of the most secretly successful government organizations in US history: the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, or DARPA. Officially the R&D arm for the US military, DARPA is a unique fusion of government, academic, and industry brainpower, meant to do nothing less than invent the future. Which it has done -- beyond plenty of military hardware, like the Predator drone, DARPA has helped seed a range of modern innovations that have little to do with warfare, from GPS to the internet to Moderna's mRNA Covid-19 vaccines.All those smarts and a multi-billion-dollar budget go a long way, but what makes DARPA so successful is a willingness to take major risks that may well never pay off -- something rarely seen in government bureaucracies. That's the kind of willingness that ARPA-H -- which President Biden set up this year with a budget of $1 billion -- must have to succeed.
The Covid vaccine was a miracle of good government.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 21, 2022 12:00 AM