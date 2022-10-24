"LIFE NOT WORTH LIVING":

A department head at Soroka Medical Center faced backlash Monday after expressing concern over high Bedouin birthrates at a parlor meeting hosted by Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked the previous evening in the southern town of Omer.





"The multiplying population, the most problematic population, is a sort of paradox, an oxymoron. We understand that the birthrate overwhelms us; the Arab womb, on the other hand, we encourage it with stipends for the children," said Prof. Gideon Sahar, head of cardiothoracic surgery at Soroka Medical Center.





Sahar went on to suggest that Bedouin families should face a fine after giving birth to a fifth child.