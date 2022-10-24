FAILING UPWARDS:

Gavin Newsom is as familiar as anyone with the media narrative of earthquakes, persistent wildfires, droughts, homelessness and companies fleeing California to Texas for a tax- and regulation-free lifestyle. This is nothing new. California's governor recalls a 1994 Time Magazine cover story citing "a string of disasters rocks the state to the core, forcing Californians to ponder their fate and the fading luster of its golden dream."





And yet, "the California dream is still alive and well," the state's 40th governor said in a Zoom interview a month before his probable reelection.





He's not wrong. California's economy has proven relatively resilient, first through the pandemic and now through the current period of elevated inflation. So much so, that the Golden State's gross domestic product is poised to overtake Germany's as the fourth largest in the world after the US, China and Japan. It had already leapfrogged Brazil (No. 7) and France (No. 6) in 2015 and supplanted the UK (No. 5) in 2017. Although many of California's current figures won't be published until 2023, estimates suggest the state may have already caught Germany, with at least one forecast implying California is ahead by $72 billion when considering the state's recent growth rate.