October 16, 2022
JACQUARD LOOMS:
Australia's biggest network battery to be built at site of demolished coal power station (Giles Parkinson, 16 October 2022, Renew Economy)
The Waratah "super battery" - the massive storage facility that is to partially replace the country's biggest coal generator - is to be built at the site of a now demolished coal power station.The NSW state government says the 700MW, two hour (1,400MWh) Waratah Super Battery will be built at Lake Munmorah, where a former 1400MW coal plant was closed a decade ago after nearly half a century of service, and near the Colongra gas peaking plant operated by the federal government owned Snowy Hydro.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 16, 2022 12:00 AM