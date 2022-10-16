400% IS A GOOD START:

Dagher is the executive director of the Advanced Structures and Composites Center at the University of Maine in Orono, and his is the first in the United States of the next generation of wind turbines that are the new great hope of the clean energy world. Federal officials estimate that two-thirds of the nation's potential wind power are in waters too deep for traditional wind turbines, with some of the best locations off the coast of New England, particularly the Gulf of Maine.





"This is a major opportunity," said Dagher, who has been researching and designing floating turbine technology for more than a decade. "There's enough offshore wind to power the country four times over, all within 50 miles of shore."