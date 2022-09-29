YOU SHOULD HAVE HEARD LITTLE JEMMY BUST A GROOVE:

It all started with a tweet.





Last Friday, Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden saw that the one and only Lizzo was coming to D.C. for a concert. The pop megastar is a classically trained flautist. The Library has the world's largest flute collection.





Taking to Twitter, the Librarian played matchmaker, tagging Lizzo in a tweet about the world-class flutes.





"Like your song," she tweeted, "they are 'Good as hell.' "





One of about 1,700 flutes in the collection, she teased, is the crystal flute made for President James Madison by Claude Laurent -- a priceless instrument that Dolley Madison rescued from the White House in April 1814 as the British entered Washington, DC during the War of 1812.. Might she want to drop by and play a few bars?





Lizzo did a hair toss, checked her nails and took to Twitter herself. The 34-year-old has been training on the flute since she was a child. As a college student, she played in the University of Houston marching band. She even performed online with the New York Philharmonic orchestra during the pandemic.





"IM COMING CARLA! AND I'M PLAYIN THAT CRYSTAL FLUTE!!!!!" she tweeted the next day.





She pulled up to the Library on Monday. Hayden and the Music Division staff ushered her into the flute vault, giving her a tour of the highlights. It's quite the sight. The main body of Library's collection was donated in 1941 by Dayton C. Miller, a renowned physicist, astronomer and ardent collector of flutes who was intrigued by their acoustics. His collection includes a walking stick flute, which may now be on Lizzo's wish list for the holidays.





Now. About that crystal flute.