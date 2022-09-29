...AND CHEAPER...:

For the first time, the conversion efficiency of four-terminal perovskite/silicon tandem devices with certified top cell has passed 30 per cent.





Dutch researchers from the Eindhoven University of Technology (TU/e), working in partnership with Soliance Solar Research, worked together to push the conversion efficiency of tandem solar cells beyond the limit of today's commercially available solar PV modules.





The researchers hope their breakthrough will enable more power per square metre and less cost per kWh. Further, integrating these solar cells into construction and building elements should become more commonplace, allowing existing surface areas to be covered with solar PV modules.