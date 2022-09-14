THERE IS NO UPPER BOUND:

Wind energy hit a record peak of 146 per cent of state demand in South Australia in the early hours of Wednesday morning, as renewables also set an equal record share of the overall grid.





The new peak of 146 per cent was noted by data analysts GPE NemLog2 and occurred at 4.25am, beating the previous record renewable share in the state of 142 per cent that was set at 9.20am on December 21 last year, when there was a mixture of wind and solar.





The excess power was exported to Victoria. Wind and solar output have averaged 64 per cent of state demand over the last 12 months, the most in the world and remarkable in such an isolated grid with few connections.