IT'S A PURITAN NATION:

So called recommerce grew nearly 15% in 2021 -- twice as fast as the broader retail market and notching the highest rate of growth in history for the industry, according to a 2022 recommerce report by OfferUp.





While dominated by clothing resale, 82% of Americans, or 272 million people, buy or sell pre-owned products, OfferUp found, including electronics, furniture, home goods and sporting equipment, as well as apparel.





Much of the growth has been driven by younger shoppers, particularly teenagers, Heffes said. "We sell a lot of sneakers."





Thrift store shoppers save nearly $150 a month, or $1,760 a year, on average, by buying secondhand items, according to another report by CouponFollow.





Saving money, however, is not the only driver, CouponFollow found. Shoppers said they were motivated by other factors, as well, such as sustainability and the thrill of the hunt.





Because it is considered eco-friendly, it's also become more socially acceptable, Heffes said. "When I started in this business, there was a stigma around purchasing previously owned items, and that stigma is gone."