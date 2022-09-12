September 12, 2022
THE TRUMP BRAND:
Man Murdered Wife, Shot Daughter After Being Sucked Down 'Q Rabbit Hole,' Family Confirms (Will Sommer, Philippe Naughton, Sep. 12th, 2022, Daily Beast)
A Michigan man's obsession with the pro-Trump QAnon conspiracy theory culminated in a Sunday incident in which he murdered his wife and badly injured one of his children, his daughter told The Daily Beast.
