BECAUSE GOOD GOVERNANCE MATTERS:

More than 150 Michigan Republicans banded together to launch a group supporting Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's reelection bid, her campaign announced Monday.





The group includes business leaders, former state lawmakers, an ex-congressman, and top staff from the Republican administrations of Gov. John Engler and Rick Snyder. Jeff Timmer, the former head of the Michigan Republican Party, also signed on.





"We, as Michiganders, know what a great place this state is to live, work, and recreate. We also know we have a bright future," Bill Parfet, chairman and CEO of Northwood Group, said in a statement. "To reach that future, we all need to work together to revamp education, infrastructure, effective government, job creation, safer communities, vital core cities, and preserving the state's incredible national resources. We all want the same outcomes."





The formation of the group comes as the Michigan Republican Party struggles to unify ahead of the November election. With far-right candidates for governor, secretary of state, and attorney general, the party has alienated moderate Republicans as it continues to echo former President Donald Trump's election lies and push an anti-abortion agenda.