September 13, 2022
THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:
Justice Department issues 40 subpoenas related to Trump in widening Jan. 6 inquiry (Glenn Thrush, Maggie Haberman, Adam Goldman and Alan Feuer, 9/12/22, New York Times)
The Justice Department has issued about 40 subpoenas over the past week seeking information about the actions of former President Donald Trump and his associates related to the 2020 election and the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, according to people familiar with the situation.Two top Trump advisers, Boris Epshteyn and Mike Roman, had their phones seized as evidence, those people said.The department's actions represent a substantial escalation of a slow-simmer investigation two months before the midterm elections, coinciding with a separate inquiry into Trump's hoarding of sensitive documents at Mar-a-Lago, his residence in Florida.
