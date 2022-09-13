September 13, 2022
QUEER HOW THE rIGHT'S HATRED OF LIBERALISM...:
Inflation 'collapse' will launch powerful market rally, Credit Suisse predicts (Stephanie Landsman, 9/12/22, CNBC)
Credit Suisse expects the Federal Reserve to pause interest rate hikes sooner than widely expected due to tumbling inflation.According to the firm's chief U.S. equity strategist, it will launch a powerful market breakout."This is actually what's being priced into the market broadly," Jonathan Golub told CNBC's "Fast Money" on Monday. "Every one of us sees when we go to the gas station that the price of gasoline is down, and oil is down. We see it even with food. So, it really is showing up in the data already. And, that's a really big potential positive."
...blinds them to simple economics. Just like the Left.
