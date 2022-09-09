THAT'S WHAT RUBES ARE FOR:

Although donors to the group were assured that 100% of their money would be used on construction, large sums were siphoned into the pockets of those running the group. And who as chairman of the board allegedly took the greatest sum of all? None other than Steve Bannon.





This affair - in which two people have already pleaded guilty - is a very direct example of a prominent figure in the Maga movement lining their pockets with the money of unsuspecting marks. But it also stands as a metaphor for the movement as a whole. Far from standing up for the interests of "ordinary Americans", Maga exists to funnel money, power and prestige to a small elite while not lifting a finger to improve the lives of anyone else.