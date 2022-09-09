September 9, 2022
THANKS, SONIA:
US Supreme Court blocks ruling requiring Yeshiva University recognize LGBTQ club (LUKE TRESS, AGENCIES and TOI STAFF, 9/09/22, Times of Israel)
The US Supreme Court temporarily blocked a lower court's ruling requiring Yeshiva University in New York City to recognize a campus LGBTQ pride group.Justice Sonia Sotomayor granted an emergency request on Friday, filed last week by the modern Orthodox university that cited its rights under the First Amendment, which protects the free exercise of religion. The university argued that such recognition would be contrary to its beliefs.
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 9, 2022 6:55 PM