THAT WAS EASY:

September 28, 2022

German steel giant tech breakthrough to steer industry away from coal (Simon Nicholas,  28 September 2022, Renew Economy)

Multinational conglomerate ThyssenKrupp has given the green light to a plan to replace its blast furnaces with low-carbon technology at Germany's largest steelmaking plant.

In the near future we may look back on this decision as the moment when the global steel technology transition accelerated.

A key feature of ThyssenKrupp's investment allows the continued use of blast furnace-grade iron ore rather than requiring the use of scarce direct reduction-grade (DR-grade) ore. The technology combination to be employed offers a route to a more widespread global uptake of steelmaking technology that does not use coal.

