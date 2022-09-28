September 28, 2022
THAT WAS EASY:
German steel giant tech breakthrough to steer industry away from coal (Simon Nicholas, 28 September 2022, Renew Economy)
Multinational conglomerate ThyssenKrupp has given the green light to a plan to replace its blast furnaces with low-carbon technology at Germany's largest steelmaking plant.In the near future we may look back on this decision as the moment when the global steel technology transition accelerated.A key feature of ThyssenKrupp's investment allows the continued use of blast furnace-grade iron ore rather than requiring the use of scarce direct reduction-grade (DR-grade) ore. The technology combination to be employed offers a route to a more widespread global uptake of steelmaking technology that does not use coal.
