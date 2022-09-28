September 28, 2022
CRAZY DIAMOND:
"Time to shine:" Queensland plans "supergrid" and world's biggest pumped hydro (Sophie Vorrath 28 September 2022, Renew Economy)
The Queensland government's new 10-year energy and jobs plan includes plans for 22GW of new wind and solar, and 11.5GW of rooftop solar, and also includes a new "super grid" and what it says will be the biggest pumped hydro project in the world.Here are some of the key highlights of Queensland Labor's new strategy to reach 70% renewables on its grid by 2032, and 80% by 2035, and to transform the country's youngest fleet of coal generators into "clean energy hubs".
