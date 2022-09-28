September 28, 2022
THANKS, VLAD:
GE to work on converting old, gas-fired power station in Britain into a battery storage facility (Anmar Frangoul, 9/28/22, CNBC)
A decommissioned gas-fired power station in Britain is set to be repurposed and converted into a battery storage facility, with those involved in the project saying it will be able to provide "the equivalent of a full day's energy consumption for 11,000 households."In a statement Monday, London-listed Centrica said construction of the facility in Lincolnshire, a county in the East Midlands of England, had started.U.S. firm GE will supply the 50 megawatt project's battery storage system. When up and running, the facility will store energy from 43 onshore wind farms in Lincolnshire.
