ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:

A Donald Trump fan who took his teenage son along as he assaulted Mike Fanone, then a Washington, D.C., police officer, and another officer at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was sentenced to more than seven years in prison Tuesday.





Kyle Young, 38 -- an HVAC worker from Iowa whose lawyer said he was "injected" with lies about the 2020 election and who had asked his Facebook followers to join him at the "Stop the Steal" rally -- pleaded guilty in May to a felony count of assaulting, resisting or impeding officers.