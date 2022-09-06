September 6, 2022
SUPER ON-BRAND:
Donald Trump Goes on Bizarre Rant Against Electric Cars: Nothing he said made any sense at all. (Victor Tangerrman, 9/06/22, Futurism)
Over the weekend, former US president and noted reality TV star Donald Trump went on an unhinged rant about electric cars, presumably to pander to a group of die hard followers in Pennsylvania.His peculiar conclusion? We should get "rid of this stuff," because charging infrastructure is still lacking in the country. If you're scratching your head, us too.
Come for the racism; stay for the Luddism.
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 6, 2022 3:49 PM