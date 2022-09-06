ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:

September 6, 2022
A New Mexico judge cites insurrection in barring a county commissioner from office (Ashley Lopez, 9/06/22, NPR)
A county official in New Mexico who was convicted of entering a restricted area during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol must be immediately removed from office for his involvement in an insurrection, a judge decided Tuesday.District Court Judge Francis Mathew ruled that Couy Griffin, an Otero County commissioner, is now disqualified from holding public office because he violated Section 3 of the Fourteenth Amendment by participating in the Jan. 6 insurrection, as well as mobilizing others to also engage in the siege.
