SIMPLE ECONOMICS:





A landmark new study from the National Renewable Energy Laboratory in the US finds that if the world's biggest economy decarbonises its grid in just 13 years it would save up to $US1.2 trillion in avoided health and climate costs.





The new study, done in conjunction with the US Department of Energy, plots a range of scenarios on how to reach net zero emissions on the world's biggest grid in just 13 years.





Three of the four scenarios require additional power systems costs of between $US330 billion and $US400 billion, while a fourth - limited by transmission constraints and amount of wind that can be deployed - requires more storage, and more nuclear, that doubles the cost to around $US740 billion.





But each of the scenarios delivers considerable more benefits in avoided health impacts and climate change because it shuts down the combustion of fossil fuels for electricity.



