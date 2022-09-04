A LITTLE DAB'LL DO YA:





The power behind nuclear power comes from rending uranium atoms; a tiny amount of the element unleashes energy many magnitudes greater than other fuel sources.





Uranium occurs naturally in rocks, soil, and water, but is generally extracted at scale from uranium mines -- which is considered a finite resource.





There's another source of uranium, a vast source: the ocean. The trick is getting it out.





Now, a team of researchers at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) in Pune have created a gel that pulls over 95% of uranium from seawater.





Their technique "introduces the concept of extracting uranium from natural seawater may lead to an unlimited supply of uranium at an economically affordable cost," principal investigator and IISER chemistry professor Sujit K. Ghosh told IndiaToday.in.