September 22, 2022
PLEASE, HAMMER, HURT 'EM:
Upholding Justice Department, 11th Circuit Panel Spanks Cannon Hard (Lucian K. Truscott IV, September 22 | 2022, National Memo)
Only 48 hours after the Trump legal team filed its response to the Justice Department's request that the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals end the restrictions imposed on the 100 folders of highly classified documents, that appeals court -- citing legal precedent after precedent after precedent -- eviscerated the order handed down by Florida District Court Judge Aileen Cannon and ruled in the government's favor.
She's literal cannon fodder.
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 22, 2022 7:59 AM
