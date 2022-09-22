I DON'T THINK WE'RE IN THE CONFEDERACY ANYMORE:

In response to a question at his weekly press conference Wednesday, Gov. Phil Scott said that while he didn't anticipate unexpected migrants, "we are working on contingency plans."





"We want to welcome as many people as we can into the state. We think that's part of the answer," he said. "But we'd like to have a little bit of lead time in order to accomplish that."





Pressed further about the nature of those plans, Scott pointed to possible emergency housing options.





There are "a number of different areas that we're looking at, whether it's in some of our campuses that have closed, and whether it's some of the existing campuses that might have some space, as well as other initiatives that we have," he said.