September 27, 2022
NOW BLOW UP #2:
Kremlin Says 'Extremely Concerned' By Nord Stream Damage (Moscow Times, Sep. 27th, 2022)
Russia is "extremely concerned" about the damage sustained by the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines, the Kremlin said Tuesday.Three offshore lines of the Russia-built Nord Stream gas pipeline system sustained "unprecedented" damage, leaking gas into the Baltic Sea, pipeline operator Nord Stream AG said in a statement carried by Russian state agencies Tuesday.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said pressure in the gas pipeline has dropped significantly as a result of the three leaks and refused to rule out sabotage as a potential cause.
