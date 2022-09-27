September 27, 2022
ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:
Secret Service took the cellphones of 24 agents involved in Jan. 6 response and gave them to investigators (Julia Ainsley, 9/276/22, NBC News)
Senior leadership at the Secret Service confiscated the cellphones of 24 agents involved in the agency's response to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol and handed them over to the Department of Homeland Security's inspector general, according to two sources with knowledge of the action.The agency handed over the phones "shortly after" a July 19 letter was sent by Inspector General Joseph Cuffari's office around the time he launched a criminal probe into the Secret Service's missing text messages from Jan. 6, the sources said.
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 27, 2022 11:10 AM