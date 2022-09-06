September 6, 2022
NOT YOUR FATHER'S TALIBAN:
Taliban statement on women's rights calls for caution (CHRIS FITZGERALD, SEPTEMBER 6, 2022, Asia Times)
The Afghan Taliban's apparent decision to allow women and girls a right to go to school and work is a positive development. But it should be welcomed cautiously by the international community until there is evidence of meaningful change. After all, the Taliban have made such promises before.Taliban officials announced this week that under Islamic law, women and girls have the right to education, work and entrepreneurship. However, there was a caveat, with officials adding that the movement is working to create a "safe environment" for women and girls in schools and the workplace. What this means is unclear.In a full statement, the spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Vice and Virtue, Sadeq Akif Muhajir, said that "Islam has given women the right to education, Islam has given women the right to work, Islam has given women the right to entrepreneurship."
Major social change should be cautious.
