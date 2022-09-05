September 5, 2022
AFTER ALL, THEY DON'T JUST HATE MEXICANS:
'Destroying Democracy': Biden Doubles Down On 'MAGA Republican' Criticism In Labor Day Speech (Alison Durkee, 9/05/22, Forbes)
Speaking at a rally in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Biden criticized the "MAGA Republicans, the extreme right, the Trumpies," saying "MAGA Republicans in Congress have chosen to go backwards, full of anger, violence, hate and division." [...]19%. That's the share of U.S. adults who identify as "part of the MAGA movement," according to a CBS News poll conducted August 29-31.
