MAGA CALLS THIS "WINNING!":

More than 1,300 people have been arrested at demonstrations across Russia against President Vladimir Putin's announcement of a partial mobilization of civilians to fight in Ukraine, a police monitoring group said Wednesday.





The OVD-Info monitoring group counted at least 1,332 people detained at rallies in 38 different cities across the country after Putin's morning address to the nation.





The protests were the largest in Russia since demonstrations that broke out following the announcement of Moscow's invasion in February.