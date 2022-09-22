IT'S NOT A PROGRESSIVE PARTY:

It's an argument that has percolated for years and now members of Congress are duking it out: What fits better into the "progressive" portmanteau, supporting or opposing Israel?





US House Representative Rashida Tlaib, a Michigan Democrat who is Palestinian-American and the only member of Congress who opposes Israel's self-definition as a Jewish state, said Tuesday that there was no room in the progressive movement for supporters of what she called Israel's "apartheid" government.





"I want you all to know that among progressives, it's become clear that you cannot claim to hold progressive values, yet back Israel's apartheid government, and we will continue to push back and not accept that you are progressive except for Palestine," Tlaib said in an online forum organized by American Muslims for Palestine.