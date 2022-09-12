LIBERALISM HAS ALL THE COOL WEAPONS:

[A]s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said at the start of the war when he bravely stayed put in Kyiv, Ukraine's best weapon is the truth.





Unlike most Russians, Ukrainians can easily follow reports of the war - both defeats and victories. Their military can more easily recruit willing volunteers, whereas Russia has seen large defections of its volunteer fighters and has experienced difficulties in enticing Russian men to sign up for service in Ukraine.





Even referring to the war as a war can land a Russian in jail. A poll in August by independent pollster Levada found 48% of Russians pay little or no attention to the events in Ukraine. Most media are tightly controlled by the Kremlin.





Ukraine's ability to command truth as a weapon includes one clever ploy: Many of the captured Russian soldiers are handed a cellphone to call their mothers to reveal details about the war. This has spread news about corruption and bad leadership in the military.





Those problems may help explain Russia's latest battlefield retreat. As Russian blogger Yuri Podolyaka wrote to his 2.3 million Telegram followers last week, the Russian people could soon cease to trust "the government as a whole."