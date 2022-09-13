September 13, 2022
DO THE INFRASTRUCTURE INSTEAD AND HE'LL WITHDRAW:
Ukraine's sudden gains prompt new questions for commanders (Thomas Gibbons-Neff, 9/12/22, New York Times)
By expelling Russian troops from a large slice of strategic territory in the northeastern Kharkiv region, Ukrainian forces are now positioned to make a move on the Donbas, the industrialized eastern territory that President Vladimir Putin of Russia has made central to his war aims. Just before flooding troops across the border in February, Putin declared the Donbas independent from Ukraine, and he held up the region's sovereignty as a key justification for the invasion.Russia now has control of nearly 90% of the Donbas, where its military shifted much of its focus after a staggering defeat around the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, in the spring. If Ukraine were to retake even a part of the region, it would be an embarrassing blow to the Kremlin.
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 13, 2022 12:00 AM