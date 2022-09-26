AND YOU WONDER THAT THE rIGHT HATES RENEWABLES?:

Geophysicist Nicholas Mariita remembers when Kenya's geothermal sector wasn't the high-tech powerhouse it is today. In the early 1980s, he regularly joined teams of scientists on expeditions into the country's Great Rift Valley to survey for potential sites where the Earth could be tapped for a prime subterranean energy source. They weren't looking for oil or coal -- they were looking for heat, the key resource in geothermal power.





The Great Rift Valley was still wild then, so dodging snakes and buffalo was part of the job. "One in a while, we'd be chased by a buffalo and have to climb into a tree, and if it was a clever one, it'd flick urine at you with its tail," Mariita recalls. "Those were the kind of funny things we went through."



