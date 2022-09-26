September 26, 2022
...AND CHEAPER...:
Delhi's Electric Buses Are Making the City Healthier (Reasons to be Cheerful, September 21, 2022)
Researchers looked at the Delhi government's work to electrify the city's bus fleet and found that a 100 percent switch to EVs would have numerous benefits. For one, maintaining an all-electric fleet is cheaper. Even better, public health would improve. Less air pollution could mean 1,300 fewer deaths and 2,800 fewer hospitalizations each year -- which, the researchers said, would save $383 million.The shift is already underway: 150 electric buses rolled onto Delhi's streets in May, and the goal is to have 80 percent of the fleet be rechargeable by 2025.
