August 4, 2022
YEAH, BUT IT'S ONLY 100%...:
Flexible Device Harvests Thermal Energy to Power Wearables (Printed Electronics World)
Wearable electronics, from health and fitness trackers to virtual reality headsets, are part of our everyday lives. But finding ways to continuously power these devices is a challenge. University of Washington researchers have developed an innovative solution: the first-of-its kind flexible, wearable thermoelectric device that converts body heat to electricity. This device is soft and stretchable, yet sturdy and efficient -- properties that can be challenging to combine."It's a 100% gain if we harvest thermal energy that would otherwise be wasted to the surroundings. Because we want to use that energy for self-powered electronics, a higher power density is needed," said Mohammad Malakooti, a UW assistant professor of mechanical engineering.
