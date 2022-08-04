The FBI has arrested four current and former Louisville Metro Police officers who were somehow involved in the deadly raid that killed 26-year-old Breonna Taylor, according to multiple sources.





The officers, who were taken into custody Thursday morning, include former detectives Brett Hankison and Joshua Jaynes, as well as Detective Kelly Hanna Goodlett and Sgt. Kyle Meany.





The Department of Justice confirmed the arrests in a press conference Thursday morning during which U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland elaborated on the charges. They include two counts of deprivation of civil rights against Hankison for firing 10 shots through a window and glass door along the side of Taylor's apartment.