WHO EVER HEARD OF A REVOLUTION DRIVEN BY TAX FAIRNESS?:

Long before the withdrawal of US troops, the Taliban had developed a remarkably state-like system of taxing citizens on everyday goods like cigarettes and perfume. The money raised turned out to be an essential part of the Taliban's military strategy, allowing them to expand territorial control, checkpoint by checkpoint, as an integral step towards victory.





My team's recent investigation in Afghanistan found that the Taliban was arguably more effective than the former government - which had the benefit of international funding and expertise - at collecting taxes.





And while estimates of Taliban revenue are notoriously unreliable, the group is reported to have made in the region of US$40 million (£33 million) a year just from taxing opium. Collecting these taxes not only funded the war effort, but also helped to undermine the government they were seeking to overthrow.





Many of the Afghans we spoke to felt that the Taliban's taxes were fairer than those imposed by the government, which often involved bribery and complex bureaucracy. By being relatively less onerous and less corrupt, the Taliban exploited widespread Afghan frustration with government incompetence.





Local commanders determined the most effective way to extract revenue from a community, being careful not to press so hard as to provoke a backlash, while creating relationships and a quasi-social contract. All of this played an important role in the Taliban securing national control.





The Taliban's taxes on the transport of goods are a prime example. In the years leading up to 2021, the Taliban gradually instituted a relatively formal customs tax using a system of checkpoints across major roads.





Taxpayers received formal receipts emblazoned with the Taliban logo. Price lists, on "official" Taliban papers, circulated among truck drivers and business owners. There were even complaints procedures for those who felt they had been overly taxed.





The system appears to have been deliberately designed to be more user friendly than the one imposed by the government. One truck driver told us that unlike with the Taliban, he had "to pay a bribe to pay tax to the Afghan government".





All of this helped the Taliban gain legitimacy with powerful merchants and transport firms, who later played a key role in the eventual takeover.



