THE MAGA BRAND:

While she did not refer to the account by name, even when pressed by reporters, she acknowledged that one of the profile photos used on the account was hers. The image was that of a bust of a "Smilin' Sam from Alabam' The Salted Peanut Man," a Black caricature piggy bank that Znidarsic-Nicosia said was on display in her home.





The account, which went by the handle @HoHoHomeboyROC, and operated under a variety of usernames, including "Colonel Nathaniel Sanders," had been active since November 2021 and routinely trolled Black people, elected officials, and journalists, often in a voice that mimicked Black Vernacular English.





Social media sleuths had begun attributing the account to Znidarsic-Nicosia about two weeks ago, after a Rochester firefighter announced his intention to sue the city and the Fire Department for being made to attend the gathering hosted by the Nicosias on July 7.



