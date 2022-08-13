WAIT, THE TRUMPBOT TALKING POINT ARE LIES?:

The National Archives and Records Administration issued a statement Friday in an attempt to counter misstatements about former president Barack Obama's presidential records after several days of misinformation that had been spread by former president Donald Trump and conservative commentators.





Since the FBI search of his Florida home and club this week for classified documents, Trump has asserted in social media posts that Obama "kept 33 million pages of documents, much of them classified" and that they were "taken to Chicago by President Obama."





In its statement, NARA said that it obtained "exclusive legal and physical custody" of Obama's records when he left office in 2017. It said that about 30 million pages of unclassified records were transferred to a NARA facility in the Chicago area and that they continue to be maintained "exclusively by NARA."