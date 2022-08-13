August 13, 2022
THEIR MASTER'S VOICE:
FBI investigating 'unprecedented' number of threats against bureau in wake of Mar-a-Lago search (Josh Campbell, Jessica Schneider, Donie O'Sullivan and Paul P. Murphy, August 12, 2022, CNN)
The FBI is investigating an "unprecedented" number of threats against bureau personnel and property in the wake of the search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, including some against agents listed in court records as being involved in the recent search, a law enforcement source tells CNN.On Friday, the names of the two agents who signed the search warrant paperwork circulated online. The names had been included in a version of the search warrant that was leaked prior to the official unsealing of the documents. The version released by the court redacted the agents' names.
When the Trumpbots tell you who they are, believe them.
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 13, 2022 6:51 AM