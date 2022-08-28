VLAD WHO?:

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said that targets set by the government for the filling of gas storage facilities had been reached ahead of schedule, staving off the worst fears of severe gas shortages this winter.





"The reservoirs are filling up quicker than planned," he told German magazine Der Spiegel according to a report published on Sunday. [...]





[W]hile Russian gas accounted for 55% of Germany's consumption in 2021, this has been squashed down to just 9.5% this August. Gas imports from Norway and the Netherlands now make up the brunt of Germany's supply.